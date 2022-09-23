A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 2.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cigna by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $259,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CI traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.18. 30,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,028. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $296.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.05.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

