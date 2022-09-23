A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $153.47. 186,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,600. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day moving average of $170.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $154.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.