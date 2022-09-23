Aave (AAVE) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.24 or 0.00402580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $124.07 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aave Profile

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,984,735 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

