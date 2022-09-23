Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.3% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.56. 214,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a market cap of $174.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

