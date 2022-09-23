ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.08

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ABM Industries by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in ABM Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.