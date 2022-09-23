Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.05.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $262.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.75.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

