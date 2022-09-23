Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lifted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 1.2 %

Accenture stock opened at $262.32 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.11.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

