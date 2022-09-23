Achain Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $42,705.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.