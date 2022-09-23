Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,628 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,966. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.