Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 948 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after buying an additional 865,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

