Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 580 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.99. 3,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.