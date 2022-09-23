Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,932,852. The company has a market capitalization of $167.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

