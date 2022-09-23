Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Masco by 153.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco Price Performance

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

