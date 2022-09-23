Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,717. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.