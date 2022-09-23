Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $76.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $76,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,901. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.92.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

