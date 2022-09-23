Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Dollar General by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

NYSE DG traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $240.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,620. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

