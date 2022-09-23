Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,451 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $133.38. 23,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.