Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after acquiring an additional 629,471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

TIP traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $107.69. 57,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.86 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

