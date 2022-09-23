Activest Wealth Management Makes New $45,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Activest Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $269,000.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OOTO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

