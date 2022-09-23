Activest Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,963,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,722. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23.

