Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO Buys $936,357.50 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $287.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.06 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

