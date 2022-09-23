Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $14.10

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $13.28. Afya shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 146 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on AFYA shares. TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Afya Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
