Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $14.10

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $13.28. Afya shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 146 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AFYA shares. TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Afya Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Afya Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Afya by 5,496.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,102 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 709,230 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp increased its position in Afya by 1,391.8% in the 4th quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after buying an additional 2,270,208 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Afya in the first quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Afya by 93.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

