Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:A traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $122.39. 30,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,989. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average of $126.98. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $174.35.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

