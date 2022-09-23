Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $19.87 Million

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00329508 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00130061 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00077376 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00047585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 510,429,627 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.