Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.13 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $118.60 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.00623782 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io/alchemy_english.html.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.