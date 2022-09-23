Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 127,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,984,815 shares.The stock last traded at $36.19 and had previously closed at $38.16.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.