Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.46

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 5954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 4.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 24.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 440,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.