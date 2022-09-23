Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.33

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.33 and traded as low as $41.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 3,746 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANCTF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

