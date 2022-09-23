American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Stock Price Up 94.8%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 94.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 33,753 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 10,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

American Energy Partners Trading Up 94.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

