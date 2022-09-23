Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading 1.8% Higher

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 504,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,356,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.93 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.01 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

