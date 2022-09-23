Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 21,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 13,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from 38.00 to 55.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and still non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling of spring water beverages.

