Anne E. Sellers Acquires 4,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) Director Anne E. Sellers acquired 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBINN traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $21.50. 41,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,234. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.