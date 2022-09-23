Anyswap Price Tops $12.30 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $12.30 or 0.00064285 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $123,000.00 and approximately $572,728.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

