APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $224.45 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.85 and its 200 day moving average is $248.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

