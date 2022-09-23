Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.20

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oddo Bhf cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on Aperam in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aperam S.A. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

