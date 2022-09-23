Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.16

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.16 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 8090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Aptiv Trading Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

