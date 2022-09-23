Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Lifted by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,111,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 162,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Shares of APTV traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.24. 32,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

