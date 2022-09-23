Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Applied Materials by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,334 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.29. 620,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,708,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

