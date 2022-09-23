Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $64.56. 632,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,975,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.