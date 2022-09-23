Ares Protocol Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $55,050.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s launch date was December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ares Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/AresProtocolLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ares Protocol is www.aresprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

