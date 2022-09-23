Ark Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $65.36 million and $2.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 167,998,842 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

