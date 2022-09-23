Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 2.7%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 119,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 447,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOT. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.