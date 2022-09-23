Asian Fintech Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (AFIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Asian Fintech coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $13,227.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech launched on May 30th, 2018. Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, AFIN aims to connect cryptocurrency and sustainability together, allowing holders of AFIN Coin to be involved in cryptocurrency without worrying about the damage to the environment.”

