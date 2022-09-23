Assemble Protocol (ASM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $579,420.00

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.98 million and approximately $579,420.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol launched on May 3rd, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,475,000,000 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners.”

