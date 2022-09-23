Asset Management Resources LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 819.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,887 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 2.8% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 203,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.17. 253,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,084. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

