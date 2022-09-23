Asset Management Resources LLC Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Asset Management Resources LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.4% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,222,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,271,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $691.17. 20,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,135. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $754.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $625.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.