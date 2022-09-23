Asset Management Resources LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Asset Management Resources LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $82.28.

