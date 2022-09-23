Atlas Brown Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.6 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.52. The stock had a trading volume of 173,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,695. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

