Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.08. The stock had a trading volume of 284,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.65 and its 200 day moving average is $205.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.