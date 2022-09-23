Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.53.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$1.66 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$1.56 and a 12 month high of C$10.87. The stock has a market cap of C$494.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

